New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Punjab Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Sunday urged the people of Punjab to cast their votes as the state goes to Assembly polls today.

"As Punjab votes today. I request each and every voter to come out and vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Power of democracy lies in your vote," Bajwa tweeted.

Meanwhile, Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

