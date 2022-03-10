Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Popular Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala, faced defeat from the Mansa Assembly seat on Thursday.

Moosewala was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

The singer had joined the party last year.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at that time had touted him as a “youth icon”.

Moosewala hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

In 2017, AAP candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia had won from Mansa.

Manshahia later joined the Congress and was seeking the ticket from Mansa but was denied candidature as the ruling party fielded Moosewala.

