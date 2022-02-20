New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): As the Assembly elections in Punjab are underway, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged the people of the state to vote in "large numbers" for the "honour of Punjabiyat".

Polling in the single-phased assembly polls is underway on 117 seats of Punjab.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Wet Spell Over Northeast India; North India Witnesses Rise in Temperature.

"For Punjab, for the honour of Punjabiyat, vote in large numbers," read Priyanka's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The Congress leader further said that each vote cast for "peace, security and prosperity" will be important for the betterment of Punjab.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Salman Khurshid Casts Vote in Farrukhabad Sadar Constituency.

"Sisters and brothers of Punjab, stability and development complement each other. Every vote given for peace, security and prosperity will play an important role in the betterment of Punjab with new thinking," she said.

Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)