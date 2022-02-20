Punjab polls: Voting underway at pink polling booth managed entirely by women at Moga. (Photo/ANI)

Moga (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Voting is underway for Assembly elections at pink booths across Punjab which provides special arrangements for pregnant women and persons with disabilities, among other people.

Pink booths are managed entirely by the women polling personnel. They were set up by the Election Commission to encourage women voters to vote.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Physically Challenged Woman Dies After Being Raped, Set Ablaze in Narayanpet.

The Punjab Assembly polls are being held in a single phase.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

Also Read | Education Ministry to Organise Brainstorming Webinar on Implementation of Union Budget 2022 Announcements on February 21.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)