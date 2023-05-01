Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) The Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Monday held a programme to mark the formation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat in what is a new initiative as part of the government's thrust on celebrating the country's cultural diversity and different traditions.

The Raj Bhavan hosted the function which was held in Guru Nanak Auditorium on the Raj Bhawan premises here.

Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed on this day in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds.

"..By celebrating the foundation days of other states, we hope to promote mutual respect and understanding among people of the different regions of our country," said Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Chandigarh Union Territory. According to an official statement, the Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly stressed on celebrating every state's heritage and traditions as part of his "Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharat" initiative and the celebration is in line with the same sentiment.

"I believe that national integration is crucial to building a strong and united country. By celebrating the foundation days of other states, we hope to create an environment of inclusiveness and mutual respect, which are essential values for a diverse country like ours," he said.

Purohit, while speaking on the occasion, said Chandigarh offers a vibrant, cosmopolitan culture where everyday people from diverse walks of life engage and mingle with each other.

"Chandigarh is indeed a 'Mini India' where people from different states live in harmony and showcase a true vision of India's unity in diversity," an official statement quoted him as saying.

He said all the communities be it Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Rajasthani, Keralities or the Tamilians, have contributed immensely to the progress of the 'City Beautiful' (Chandigarh) and have enriched the city with their culture and traditions.

"Let us embrace our diversity and work towards a more united and harmonious India," Purohit said.

He expressed hope that the celebration would create a sense of belongingness in the communities staying away from their native states. The evening was marked by a colourful bonanza of Maharashtraian and Gujarati dance performances by artistes of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC).

