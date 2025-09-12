Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): In response to the recent floods, the Punjab government has mobilised a multi-ministerial effort to deliver swift relief, restore essential services, and ensure the welfare of affected citizens.

According to a release from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, on Friday, the Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh, Education and Information and Public Relations Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Transport and Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar led from the front by deploying mobile medical units, reinforcing critical infrastructure, and distributing financial aid and essential supplies across the hardest-hit regions.

Minister Balbir Singh flagged off 15 new ambulances from Government Medical College, Amritsar, to provide crucial, uninterrupted health services in the flood-affected areas of Ajnala. This deployment brings the total number of mobile medical units to 38. These units are staffed with dedicated teams conducting health check-ups and distributing free medicines to those in need.

Minister Singh also visited eight-year-old Abhijot Singh, a kidney disease patient, at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, presenting his family with a cheque for Rs 50,000. The Minister assured the family that the state government would cover all of Abhijot's treatment costs and provide compensation for their flood-related losses. Later, Dr. Singh visited the village of Kot Gurbaksh in Ajnala and distributed cheques of Rs 50,000 to flood-affected families. He urged the public to dial the helpline number 104 for immediate medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Education, Information and Public Relations Minister Harjot Singh Bains has spearheaded efforts to restore and strengthen vital infrastructure in his constituency. In a proactive measure to prevent future damage, Minister Bains ordered the extension of the concrete retaining wall at Bibhor Sahib by an additional 400 feet to mitigate the risk of debris falling from the hill and protect the foundations of nearby homes.

Minister Bains said that he is actively visiting villages throughout his constituency, adding that the entire road network has been reconnected, traffic routes are operating normally, and electricity and water supply lines have been fully restored. He also addressed a significant issue in Pighbari village, where a large ravine had blocked the path to residents' homes. He pledged to strengthen the existing road and construct a new bridge at a cost of Rs. 1.40 crore to ensure a smooth flow of traffic for all residents.

Transport and Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today distributed essential relief materials to flood-affected families in various villages along the Sutlej river in the Patti assembly constituency. The aid included ration, tarpaulins, household and kitchen items, as well as feed and chokers for animals.

On this occasion, he also personally provided financial assistance to needy families. Minister Bhullar stated that the Chief Minister of Punjab has instructed all officers to begin a special girdawari from September 13 to assess damages. This process is to be completed within 45 days, after which compensation cheques will be handed over to farmers. (ANI)

