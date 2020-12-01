Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): Punjab reported 630 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the state Health Department, 812 people recovered from infection in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,52,709 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the state which includes 1,40,254 recoveries and 4,821 deaths.

There are 7,634 active cases in the state.

India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. (ANI)

