Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 12 (ANI): Punjab reported 692 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total count of cases to 1,39,869.

According to the State Government, 23 more people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 4,412.

It said a total of 1,30,018 patients have been discharged and active cases stand at 5,439 in the state. (ANI)

