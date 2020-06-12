Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to extend a financial relief of Rs 5,000 per month to drivers of cabs, auto-rickshaws and school buses.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said drivers and owners of thousands of taxis and auto-rickshaws in all towns and cities of Punjab have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Indian Army Targets Pakistani Posts in Rajouri Sector Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violation.

Similarly, drivers of school and private buses, trucks, mini-buses, maxi cabs as well as other freight carriers have been rendered jobless, he said.

The Congress government should extend a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month to all drivers possessing a valid licence till the situation normalises, he said.

Also Read | Man Reported 'Missing' in Delhi Goes Missing Again in Goa After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

Cheema in a statement here said the government should also forgo all commercial taxes from owners of these vehicles, be it road tax, permit fee or municipal tax, for a six-month period, including the past three months.

“The vehicle owners should be liable for refund of any tax paid by them during this period," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)