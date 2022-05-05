Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): A School bus caught fire allegedly due to the farm fires in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Thursday.

Police said that two students have been injured in the incident.

"The matter is under investigation. It is only after the probe that we will be able to ascertain who is responsible for the incident," said Jatinder Singh, Assistant of sub-inspector, Qila Lal Singh.

The local villagers and eyewitnesses of the incident claim that the bus got engulfed in the farm fire with a strong gust of wind.

"There were around 32 students inside the bus when the incident occurred. It happened in the afternoon when students were returning back to their homes. When the bus was near Bijliwal village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab the flames of fire from the farm fires engulfed the bus with a strong gust of wind," said an eyewitness.

"This is a constant problem here. I am too a driver, I know the difficulty in driving the bus in the narrow lane when there are farm fires," said another eyewitness.

They further informed that the driver successfully managed to rescue all the children while some have been injured.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

