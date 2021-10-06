Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 31 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,01,782, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fresh Covid-related, the toll stood at 16,526. One fatality was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Muktsar reported five cases, followed by three each in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

The number of active cases was 264.

Twenty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,992, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported five new cases, bringing the infection count in the UT to 65,252.

The death toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 41 while the number of recoveries reached 64,391.

