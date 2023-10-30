Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): A stuntman was killed after being crushed under the wheels of his tractor while performing a high-risk stunt during a sports fair in Punjab's Sarchur village under the Fatehgarh Churian constituency, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the man, Sukhmandeep Singh lost his balance as he attempted to climb on to the tyres of the tractor when it suddenly revved up and began to move.

The man who hailed from village Thathe fell under the tractor and sustained severe injuries to which he later succumbed on his way to the hospital.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said, "A private fair was organised. A tractor stuntman injured himself while trying to control a tractor. He lost his life on his way to the hospital. The organisers of such fairs only take permission for loudspeakers during the festive season."

Aggarwal further said that he had spoken to police officials and they were trying to contact the family members of the deceased stuntman.

"I have directed all the Sub Divisional Magistrates of the districts to give permission to such fairs only after a thorough check. I have asked them to take an undertaking that the stuntmen are professionals and have taken proper measures," the Deputy Commissioner further said.

He further said that he has directed Fatehgarh Churian SDM to submit his report within a week. (ANI)

