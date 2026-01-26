New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lauded Punjab's tableau showcased at the 77th Republic Day parade, saying it filled the entire nation with pride by highlighting the supreme sacrifice and humanitarian message of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Sharing an X post, Kejriwal praised the tableau for paying homage to the ninth Sikh Guru, who is revered for laying down his life in defence of religious freedom and human values.

"On this Republic Day, Punjab's magnificent tableau, which pays homage to the supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on the path of duty, has filled the entire nation with pride through his sacrifice and message of humanity," Kejriwal wrote.

Punjab's tableau is dedicated to the 350th year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, revered as Hind Di Chadar for his supreme sacrifice in defence of human conscience, religious freedom, and justice.

The tableau reflects the Guru's enduring legacy, which continues to inspire generations across faiths.

The tractor portion of the tableau features a symbolic hand radiating a spiritual aura, representing compassion, courage, and the Guru's unwavering humanitarian vision.

At the forefront is the celestial inscription "Ek Onkar," depicted in a revolving form to convey the eternal and universal truth at the heart of Sikh philosophy. Draped over the hand is a cloth inscribed with Hind Di Chadar, symbolising protection for those oppressed for their beliefs and affirming the Guru's role as the shield of righteousness.

The trailer presents a deeply spiritual setting with Shabd Kirtan performed by Raagi Singhs, creating an atmosphere of divine resonance and reflection. In the background, the monument of Khanda Sahib lends a sacred, transcendent presence. The scene represents the historic chowk near Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, where the daily tradition of Shabd Kirtan continues in remembrance of sacrifice and faith.

At one end of the trailer is Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, marking the site of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's martyrdom and standing as a timeless witness to his sacrifice for human dignity and freedom of belief. The side panels depict the martyrdom of his devoted companions--Bhai Mati Dass Ji, Bhai Sati Dass Ji, and Bhai Dyala Ji--whose unwavering courage embodies the highest ideals taught by the Guru.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'. (ANI)

