Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] February 23 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive, arrested Suresh Kumar, a clerk at the Nagar Council in Malout, Muktsar Sahib district, on Sunday. He was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an underprivileged widow.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said that the aforementioned accused had been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Malout.

He further added that the complainant had approached the VB. He alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for releasing money under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission to construct a dwelling, but a deal had been struck to pay the bribe in instalments.

The spokesperson added that after preliminary verification of this complaint, the VB officials laid a trap and apprehended Suresh Kumar red-handed while he was accepting Rs 20,000 as a first instalment of bribe at the complainant's house. The tainted money was recovered on the spot from the accused in the presence of two official witnesses, as per the statement.

He said that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Ferozepur range, and further investigation is underway.

The Bureau has reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption and urged the public to report any instance of bribery through the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line number 9501-200-200.

The spokesperson added that the Bureau would conduct enquiries/investigations strictly in accordance with the law on the complaints received and would ensure appropriate action against the corrupt public servants if allegations were found to be accurate and factual. (ANI)

