Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Purported objectionable comments against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, has elicited sharp reaction from the grand old party leaders.

The senior BJP leader made an objectionable reference to the complexion of Kharge and people of the region he hails from, during a protest in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on August 1.

Targeting Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre -- who also hails from Kalyana Karnataka region to which Kharge also belongs to -- for his statement regarding the implementation of the Kasturirangan report, Jnanendra said people from the region, who hardly know anything about trees, plants, or shade are speaking about decisions that impacts the lives of people living in Western Ghats region.

Congress workers held demonstrations in the city against the senior BJP MLA on Wednesday, shouting slogans against him, while the party leaders hit out at him questioning his mental fitness.

Addressing a gathering at the protest meet, Jnanendra said, "...the government should make its stand clear (regarding implementation of Kasturirangan report), Mr Siddaramaiah! It is our misfortune that the Forest Minister is from that region (Kalyana-Karnataka), which doesn't have forest. They don't know what plant, tree or its shade is, under the scorching heat people there turn black (dark), we will know it by looking at our Kharge. Because of the hair cover, he is saved, it (hairs on head) is shade for them."

"Such people who don't know about the lives of people living in Malnad or Western Ghats region are speaking...so I urge the government to give clarity," he added.

Hitting back at Jnanendra, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said sarcastically, "there is NIMHANS (National institute of mental health and Neuro science) in Bengaluru with first class facility, we will make arrangements to send him there."

Minister Khandre said, being a former Home Minister, Jnanendra has made such a "low statement", which is an insult not only to people from Kalyana Karnataka, but the entire state.

"Kharge is a national leader, who is respected above party-line. He (Jnanendra) has lost his mind to make such statements. Legal action should be taken against him and if BJP has any morality, it should expel him," he said.

However, as the issue snowballed into a controversy, Jnanendra today clarified maintaining that he never spoke about Kharge, but said he will express regret, if anyone is hurt.

"I never spoke against Mallikarjun Kharge, I dont' think I'm big enough to criticise him. I always speak with respect for his seniority and experience. My intention was not to hurt Mallikarjun Kharge of Khandre. I have seen reactions in the media. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings, but if anyone is hurt, I express regret," he said, maintaining he had never taken Kharge's name.

Minister Khandre was recently quoted as saying that the state government was committed to implementing the Kasturirangan committee report on declaring eco-sensitive zones in Western Ghats.

