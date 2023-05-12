Shillong, May 12 (PTI) The opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) in Meghalaya on Friday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government to put on hold all recruitment processes in various government departments until a roster system of the job reservation policy is deliberated upon.

Addressing a public meeting here, VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit said that his party, with four MLAs, has written to the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma demanding that a notification in this effect be issued within two days.

“I request you to kindly take all necessary action to put a stop to all recruitment processes that are currently going on in several government departments until the vexed and pertinent issue on the roster system and job reservation policy is resolved,” he said in the letter.

He also reminded the state government that the party had sought a special session of the Assembly to allow MLAs to deliberate and resolve the issue.

Basaiawmoit called upon his party leaders to hit the streets if the government fails to suspend the recruitment processes.

Acting on a court order, the state government had last year adopted a roster system retrospectively since 1972, allowing the Garo tribals to benefit from the policy. The policy gave the Garos and the Khasis 40 per cent reservation each.

The VPP asserted that it would be fair to have a relook at this policy since the Khasi Jaintias outnumbered the Garos in the population at present.

The High Court had earlier this year declined to interfere in this matter and allowed the elected government to deal with the policy matters.

