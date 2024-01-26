New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The tableau of Odisha showcased women empowerment in the state as well as its rich handicraft and handloom sector at the Republic Day parade here on Friday.

The central part of the tableau highlighted women's involvement in the handicraft and handloom sector through live demonstrations and acknowledged women's adaptation to technology by showing them engaging in cashless transactions and e-platform marketing.

Also Read | Pallavaram DMK MLA E. Karunanithi’s Son, Daughter-in-Law Arrested for Torturing Dalit Domestic Help.

A big umbrella on the tableau denoted the "whole-hearted" support of the central and state governments to the artisans under the "Viksit Bharat" programme.

The rear portion featured a heritage hut of Raghurajpur village, where women play a pivotal role in crafting Pattachitra and masks. The village's transformation into an open museum signified the journey towards "Viksit Bharat".

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls Tricolour on 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path, Takes Ceremonial 21-Gun Salute (Watch Video).

The "War Horse of Konark Temple" symbolised Odisha's rapid progress in shaping a developed India.

The divine elephant "Kandarpa Hasti" on the tableau symbolised the dedication of Odisha's women to "Viksit Bharat", paralleling the devotion of Gopis to Lord Sri Krishna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)