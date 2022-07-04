Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) A 23 year-old ragpicker was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing two men by smashing their heads with stones in separate incidents in Mumbai and Goa, a police official said.

Also Read | Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Authorities to Withdraw Material Disrespecting Hindu Gods.

Suraj Ramsevak Yadav killed a man identified as Gajanan Ramchandra Pawar (55) in the early hours of June 21 near Girgaon Chowpatty after a sudden quarrel, the DB Marg police station official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Launch Manhunt for Food Delivery Boy Misbehaving with Woman Cyclists.

"We found a CCTV footage of Yadav in Bandra. He was held when he arrived at a spot where an NGO gives free food to the homeless. He confessed to killing Pawar and also accepted he had killed one person in Goa by bludgeoning him with a stone," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)