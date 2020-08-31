New Delhi, August 31: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and paid homage to him. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Gandhi said on Twitter. Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Says ‘He Has Left Indelible Mark on Development Trajectory of Our Nation’.

"I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

