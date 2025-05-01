New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended wishes to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the Foundation Day of the states.

Taking to social media X, the Congress leader in a post wrote that the rich histories and vibrant cultures of the states were a true testament to the country's strength.

"Greetings and best wishes to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their Foundation Day!

The rich histories and vibrant cultures of these states are a true testament to India's strength. Their invaluable contributions have always played a pivotal role in shaping our nation's progress.

May this special day strengthen our unity, harmony, and bring prosperity to all," the post read.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also extended his heartfelt wishes to all Gujaratis, as per an official statement from the CMO.

CM Patel honoured great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamji Krishna Varma, and others on the occasion for contributing to building the state.

"Greetings to all. Warmest wishes to every Gujarati on the proud occasion of Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day. Gujarat is a sacred land that has given birth to great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamji Krishna Varma, Ravishankar Maharaj, Indu Chacha, and the globally respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is a land steeped in the glorious history of India's freedom struggle. Since attaining statehood in 1960, every Gujarati has played a role in shaping the inspiring success story and rich legacy of Gujarat. Gujarat Gaurav Divas is a moment to remember and honour all those, both renowned and unsung, who have contributed to building this great state," CM Bhupendra Patel said, according to a statement.

CM Patel added that today, Gujarat stands at a remarkable height of development, drawing the attention of the entire world.

Noting the words of poet Narmad, Patel said that the state has moved forward with unwavering determination.

"True to the words of poet Narmad: 'Daglu bharyu ke na hatavu' (Once a step is taken forward, never retreat)--the state has moved forward with unwavering determination. Gujarat's continuous journey of progress continues to impress experts and economists from around the world, including those from the most developed nations," Patel said. (ANI)

