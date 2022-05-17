New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the new team of the party's Haryana unit and discussed future strategy with them.

Those who met Gandhi included former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC in-charge for the state Vivek Bansal, new Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, and working presidents of the state unit Jitendra Kumar Bhardwaj, Shruti Chaudhary, Ram Kishan Gurjar and Suresh Gupta.

Gandhi later said he also held discussions with the new office bearers of the Congress' Haryana unit.

"Today I met colleagues of the new team of Haryana Congress and discussed with them the strategy going forward and held positive discussions on many issues," he said in a Facebook post.

