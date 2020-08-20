Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI): Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said it has been established that the Congress leader is intellectually bankrupt.

This comment came following Gandhi's tweet accusing BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of controlling social media and spreading fake news in the country.

K. Krishna Saagar Rao, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson while speaking to ANI said, "By now every Indian knows that Congress party is ideologically bankrupt, but now it is established that Rahul Gandhi is intellectually bankrupt. By making statements, which are completely redundant and completely self-defeating, Rahul Gandhi is totally exposing himself."

"Now, he hasn't done a job in his entire life, nor run a business, nor he understands how multinational companies work. Facebook is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, and how will BJP or RSS influence it so that our leaders will not be 'red-flagged' for hate speeches. How juvenile are these statements?" Rao added.

He further said, "Rahul should understand that by trivialising or politicising everything, he will not be able to garner votes. Elections are not won by social media, they are won when you have a track record of governance, zero corruption and the ability to lead people towards their aspirations."

However, Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that "the BJP government which is supposed to safeguard the Constitution is itself using social media and spreading fake news."

"BJP people and the government should clarify because it is not a good thing to spread fake news. They have adopted a wrong way, which is not good for the country's Constitution. Congress is completely against fake news and we demand that such news should be stopped from spreading in the future," he said.

Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in the country. The Congress MP also alleged that they spread fake news and hatred through these social media platforms to influence the electorate.

"BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," Rahul Gandhi tweeted citing a media report. (ANI)

