Raichur (K'taka), Oct 21 (PTI) Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi on Friday re-entered Karnataka here, after three days in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The 44th day of the yatra, which began at Mantralayam temple circle in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh this morning, will end at Yeragera in Raichur district of Karnataka in the evening.

The yatra that entered the state near Gillesuguru at Raichur border, will march through the rural and urban segments of the district, before entering neighbouring Telangana on October 23 morning.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and several party leaders and legislators from the region were seen marching with Rahul Gandhi.

The former AICC president had visited the famous shrine of Guru Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam on Thursday night and offered special prayers there.

