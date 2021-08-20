Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in the national capital.

"A secular India alone is an India that can survive. Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi 77th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Former Prime Minister Of India On Sadbhavana Diwas 2021.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th Birth Anniversary: IYC, NSUI to Organise Blood Donation Camps, Photo Exhibition, Sports, Cultural Events in Delhi.

The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)