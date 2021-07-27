Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that his phone was "tapped" using Pegasus spyware, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh's brother and senior party leader Lakshman Singh said that the Wayanad MP is ready to give his phone for investigation, provided the government assures that it will not be tampered.

"Rahul Gandhi is ready to give his phone to the agency for investigation but the government should guarantee that his phone will not be tampered with," Singh told ANI.

After Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo walked out of the state Assembly, he said that the issue will be resolved soon.

"Singh Deo is a very settled politician. Whatever has happened, it will be resolved soon. It will not go to the extent of Punjab and Rajasthan," he said.

TS Singh Deo walked out of the state Assembly today and said he will not be part of the session of the House until the government orders an inquiry into the allegations against him amid the controversy over the alleged attack on a tribal Congress MLA.

Speaking over the face-off between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Singh said, "Sidhu is a newcomer in the party. He should give respect to his senior leader Amarinder Singh."

Responding to a question of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the face of the Opposition in 2024 said, the Congress leader said: "Mamata Banerjee is a strong leader. She has been a Congress MP and is of Congress ideology. If given a chance, she will come with Congress and in 2024 UPA government will be formed."

On setting up of inquiry committee by Mamata for probe into Pegasus case, Singh said, "Those who are saying that their phones are being tapped, they should give their phone to the investigating agency."

Commenting on deaths due to spurious liquor in Mandsaur, Congress MLA Lakshman Singh said, "There is a need to change the liquor policies to prevent these incidents. This is not the first time such incidents have happened many times."

"Due to monopoly, bullets were fired in Indore too, the government will have to end monopoly. The policy of Rajasthan should be opened to all. But the license is given to the leaders and their followers. Opening the policy will increase employment, crime will end," he added. (ANI)

