Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a training camp of the party at Mount Abu in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday.

Party sources said Gandhi will arrive at Udaipur airport by a flight from Delhi and will go to Mount Abu in a chopper.

He will attend 'Sarvodaya Sangam' camp, they added.

