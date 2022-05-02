Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi will meet the detained National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members in the Chanchalguda jail who were detained for staging a protest outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Notably, the NSUI members protested outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the campus on May 7, following which the police detained them and registered a case for 'obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty'.

Also Read | Weather Update: Heatwave Claims 25 Lives in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar Hill-Station Bakes at 31 Degrees.

Speaking to the media here, Reddy said, "Police arrested our student leader Venkat Balmoor and other 18 members in a false case. On May 6-7 Rahul Gandhi will come to Hyderabad, we've given representation to Chanchalguda jail superintendent to allow him to meet the arrested leaders."

The Congress leader said that the party would continue their fight against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his government.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped by 18-Year-Old Youth in Faridabad; Arrested.

"We will come here under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi on May 7 and meet Venkat Balmoor and extend him support. We stand by his family. We will continue our fight against KCR and his government," Reddy said.

Earlier on Sunday, Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector said that 18 people who were protesting were taken into custody.

"18 people who were protesting in the administration's building have been taken into custody. When we tried to stop the agitators they pushed our staff including lady constables. Agitators pelted stones to break the glasses on the window and went inside the building. A case has been registered under obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty," said Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector.

Notably, leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)