New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning left his residence in Delhi to visit the Parbhani district of Maharashtra where he will meet the families of victims who have been killed in the ongoing violence.

He will also meet the family of budding advocate Somnath Suryawnashi, a Dalit activist, who allegedly died in judicial custody following the protests over alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

The Maharashtra Police are making efforts to strengthen the security arrangements ahead of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Meanwhile, the family members of deceased Somnath Suryawnashi have demanded a death sentence for the accused police officer under whose custody Suryawanshi died.

"The police didn't give any information regarding my brother after they arrested him. The day my brother died, on December 15, they only informed me then that my brother had died due to a heart attack. Those involved in this incident must be punished. Suspending them is of no use. They should be punished because they have killed my brother. We want them to hang till death. We will say the same to Rahul Gandhi," Premnath Suryawanshi, brother of deceased Dalit activist, told ANI.

Vijayabai Suryawanshi, mother of the deceased, reiterated the demand that those involved in the "murder" of her son must be hanged till death and the government should take a decision on it.

Violence erupted in Parbhani city on December 10 following the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Special Inspector General of Nanded, Shahaji Umap, earlier stated that around 50 people had been arrested, and eight cases registered in connection with the violence.

The official clarified that all arrests were made at the scene of the incident and reported that a deputy superintendent of police and nine other police personnel sustained minor injuries during the unrest. (ANI)

