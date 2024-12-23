Ranchi, December 23: In a fresh controversy, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is facing an investigation by the Jharkhand State Housing Board over allegations that his property in Ranchi's Harmu Housing Colony is being used for commercial purposes. The housing board has instructed officials to probe the matter, and if the allegations are substantiated, a legal notice may be issued to Dhoni. Dhoni, who was allotted a five-cottah plot in the upscale locality through a gift deed, is said to have violated the board’s regulations that prohibit the use of residential land for commercial activities.

As reported by the Times of India, the Jharkhand State Housing Board’s investigation comes after multiple complaints about Dhoni’s property in the posh Harmu Housing Colony. Dhoni had been given the plot through a gift deed from the Jharkhand government to build his residential home. However, the housing board's regulations stipulate that such land can only be used for residential purposes and cannot be converted for commercial use. The complaints allege that Dhoni may have been planning to establish a pathology centre on the premises, with a signboard for the centre being seen on the property, although it was later covered with green cloth. ‘MS Dhoni Said Ha Game Mein Thoda Spice Hona Chahiye’: Poonam Pandey Recalls Former India Captain’s Remark on Model’s Stripping Promise During 2011 World Cup (Watch Video).

The India.com report further mentions that this is not the first time Dhoni has faced scrutiny regarding his property. In 2015, the Jharkhand Housing Board had issued a notice over an "illegally allotted" plot adjacent to Dhoni’s original land. The board had raised concerns about the legality of the land allocation, leading to an inquiry. Now, with fresh allegations about commercial activities, the board is investigating whether Dhoni’s residential property is being misused for business purposes. RBI To Issue INR 7 Coin To Honour MS Dhoni for His Contributions to Indian Cricket? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

If the claims are confirmed, the cricketer may face legal action, including the possibility of the plot being seized. In response to the current probe, the housing board has already issued notices to over 300 property owners for similar violations, showing a stringent approach toward ensuring that residential plots are not used for commercial activities. Dhoni, who currently resides in a farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi, will likely have to address these issues, with the housing board making it clear that unauthorized commercial use will not be tolerated.

