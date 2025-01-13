Patna (Bihar) [India], January 13 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Patna on January 18, according to MLA and Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan.

Gandhi will attend the 'Samvidhan Karyakarta Sammelan' and also visit the historic Sadakat Ashram in the city.

In preparation for the Lok Sabha LoP's visit, Bihar Congress held a meeting in the presence of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Bihar Mohan Prakash and the party's state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

"Congress supporters from all over Bihar will be gathering here (in Patna), there is also a worker's conference. One there is a Samajik Sanstha conference, and another there is a karyakarta conference. On 18 Jan everyone will be here," MLA Khan told ANI.

Talking about the worker's meeting, he added that Gandhi will be interacting with various people there.

The MLA also commented on the comment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, when he said that the INDIA bloc has 'disintegrated' as the parties in the alliance (AAP-Congress) are fighting the Delhi polls separately.

"What even should be said on his (Amit Shah's) comments? He is in a quagmire after commenting on Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA alliance was made on the principle to fight against the Godsewadi party by gathering people who believe in Gandhian ideals and fight against the stoppage of development in the country, which is still alive," Khan told reporters.

"It is natural, parties can fight on their own in their states, the ideals and goals of the alliance are unaffected," he added.

Bihar MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan mentioned that the Congress leader will be visiting the Sadaqat Ashram, founded by Mazhar-ul-Haq in 1920. The Ashram was built by students of Bihar School of Engineering when they were agitating against British rule. Gandhi will be visiting the state while the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirant protests are ongoing.

As part of his visit, Gandhi will also address the 'Samvidhan Karyakarta Sammelan,' a workers meeting on the Constitution.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Seelampur, Delhi for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing people, Gandhi hit out at both PM Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that both had promised reduced inflation, which has not happened.

"Narendra Modi and Kejriwal had said that they will reduce inflation, but that did not happen. Inflation is constantly increasing. Poor people are becoming poorer... while rich people are becoming richer," Gandhi said. (ANI)

