Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Karnataka, welcome flexes bearing pictures of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were seen vandalized in the Gundlupet town in the Chamarajanagar district of the state on Thursday.

The flexes were installed by Congress to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to arrive at Gundlupet on September 30. Other flexes, that were put on the Highway passing through Gundlupet having pictures of different Congress Party leaders were also torn, according to reports.

More than 40 flexes were reported to be torn. The Congress leaders have accused Bhartiya Janta Party's workers of this 'mischief'.

Previously, senior BJP leaders seem to be targetting Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra elsewhere. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the party has turned into a Leave Congress Project. "The Bharta Jodo Yatra has become Congress Chodo Yatra (Quit Congress Yatra). Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji's resignation from Congress shows that now there is an atmosphere of panic in the party," said Mishra in a video he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, a national campaign of the party in a few decades. The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day. (ANI)

