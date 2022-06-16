Patna, Jun 16 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Congress party in Bihar held a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan here to protest against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money-laundering case.

A delegation of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and the party's in-charge of the state Bhakta Charan Das submitted a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chouhan.

Talking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan, Das said, "The BJP-led central government is playing divisive politics and misusing various central probe agencies to target the opposition parties. The saffron camp is trying to throttle democracy in the country".

Gandhi has been questioned by the ED for three consecutive days in the case, with the agency seeking answers about his "personal role" in taking decisions regarding the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

He spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths over the last three days, where he was quizzed and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

After a day's break, the central agency had summoned him again on Friday. Later it agreed to Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to personal reasons.

The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the ED to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues.

