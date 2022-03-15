Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday raided the residence of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore.

Searches are related to corruption allegations against the former minister based on the evidence taken during searches a few months ago

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

