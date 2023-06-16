Gurugram, Jun 16 (PTI) Raiding a slum on Basai road here on Friday looking for drugs, police seized Rs 12 lakh in cash and more than 4kg of silver jewellery kept in an iron box, police said.

The money and jewellery were seized under CrPC section 102, which empowers police to seize items which they suspect to have been stolen, Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said.

Police will now serve a notice to the occupants of the money and the metal asking them how they got them into their possession, he said.

According to police, they were tipped off about two people in the slum cluster engaging in the sale of illegal drugs.

"During the search, the police team did not find any illegal drugs but found silver jewellery from 2 shanties. An old iron box was also found there which was filled with Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes.

"When the silver jewellery was weighed, it was found to be 4 kg 370 grams. On counting the notes from the box were a total of Rs 12.80 lakh," Boken said.

