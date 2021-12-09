New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) State-run RailTel has received a Rs 210.7 crore contract to install an integrated tunnel communication system in Dharam-Banihal section of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) rail link project, an official statement said on Thursday.

The contract will include works on design, supply, testing and commissioning of the tunnel communication system, comprising emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio, and public announcement system in the tunnel environment, RailTel's statement noted.

The contract has been awarded to RailTel by the IRCON International Limited, which is another PSU of the Ministry of Railways.

IRCON is constructing the railway line in Dharam-Banihal section of the rail link project.

"RailTel has expertise to execute such high-tech modern projects for improving train operation as well as safety," the statement read.

The Jammu and Kashmir rail link project popularly known as USBRL (Udhampur -Srinagar -Baramulla rail link) is a 272 km-long railway line and is being built as a national project.

The sections from Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla have been built and are currently operational.

The remaining track from Katra to Banihal is under-construction and is targeted for completion by next year, RailTel said.

Last month, RailTel had bagged a Rs 86.90 crore contract for installing a similar communication system for the Katra-Dharam section of the rail link from Konkan Railway Corporation, which built the section.

