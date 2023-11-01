New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has written Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a revision in the pay structure of central government employees.

It said the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) was implemented from January 1, 2016 which fixed the minimum wage at Rs 18,000 per month.

"Nearly eight years have passed from the date the revised pay structure was implemented, however, the Government of India has not yet considered for wage revision or for setting up of the 8th Central Pay Commission," the letter written by NFIR general secretary M Raghavaiah stated.

In support of its demand, the federation has brought the prime minister's attention to one of the recommendations of the 7th CPC which had said, "It is also recommended that the matrix may be reviewed periodically without waiting for the long period of 10 years."

"It can be reviewed and revised on the basis of the Aykroyd formula which takes into consideration the changes in prices of the commodities that constitute a common man's basket, which the Labour Bureau at Shimla reviews periodically. It is suggested that this should be made the basis of revision of that matrix periodically without waiting for another pay commission," the 7th CPC had added.

According to the federation, there has been a steep rise in the prices of essential commodities, including eatables, as compared to 2016 which necessitates upward revision of minimum pay and equally grant of revised pay structure for all categories of central government employees.

"As per Dr. Aykroyd formula and on the basis of prices of various commodities, the minimum pay for central government employees as on July 1 ,2023 shall have to be not less than Rs 32,500 per month, whereas the minimum wage presently being paid to the employee is far less even after adding Dearness Allowance at 46% of pay to the minimum pay of Rs 18,000 per month,” the letter read.

"NFIR requests the honourable prime minister of India to kindly intervene for taking action for revision of wage structure of central government employees and also upward revision of minimum pay on the basis of specific recommendation of 7th Central pay Commission," it added.

