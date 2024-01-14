Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the redevelopment work at Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's initiative to transform railway stations across the country into world-class facilities.

Minister Vaishnaw noted significant advancements in the redevelopment project at Bhubaneswar, with work completed up to the 3rd-4th floor, and highlighted similar progress at other stations nationwide.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has taken up the initiative to make the railway stations across the country world-class and good progress has been made in this direction. Here at Bhubaneswar railway station, work is complete upto 3rd-4th floor. You can see similar progress at other stations too."

He also visited the construction site of Cuttack railway station.

He further said, "The project to redevelop Cuttack railway station to make it world-class is ongoing. I am very happy to see the progress of the project."

Earlier, he had said that priority was being given to the development of Railways in Odisha.

Detailing the focus areas, Minister Vaishnaw outlined plans for building infrastructure, air concourses, platform and platform shelter renovations, circulating areas, platform lighting, Food Court Zones, Shopping Areas, Waste Management, waiting rooms, toilets, and the installation of much-needed elevators for passenger comfort.

"The primary focus is on the development of a Building, an air concourse, the renovation of platforms and platform shelters and circulating areas, platform lighting, Food Court Zone and Shopping Areas and Waste Management, waiting rooms, toilets, recently added elevators that are much needed for the comfort of passengers," he said.

The Railway Minister further said that a roof plaza is being created above the platform for the waiting facility of the passengers.

"The space would be utilised to provide a waiting facility for the passengers; kids can also play there under the roof plaza. The work is being done without disrupting the movement of the passengers. Such work is going on in 57 stations in the state," he said.

Minister Vaishnaw assured swift action to complete the project by November 2024.

The Bhubaneswar Railway Station is an NSG-2(A1 Class) category station of the Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway. It serves Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, and is the headquarters of the East Coast Railway zone of the Indian railway. (ANI)

