Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Satish Awhad on Monday lashed out at the Central government for handing over the inquiry of the Odisha train accident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Taking a jibe at Railway Board's decision, Jitendra Awhad said, "Within 4 to 5 days you will see a new narrative being set and a new theory will come out. The Kawach or the protective guard which they had claimed would enhance safety measures, where is that protective guard? We are trying to find that. The central government had claimed that if the trains approached within a distance of 500 metres then the trains would stop but it did not happen."

NCP leader Awhad further added that this horrific train accident clearly showed that railway safety was not the priority of this government.

Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Railway Board's decision to hand over the inquiry into the Odisha train accident to the CBI saying that it was not the time to suppress the truth. (ANI)

