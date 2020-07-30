Bhubaneswar, July 30: Railways arranged a train on Thursday for hundreds of passengers who were stranded in Bhubaneswar due to the termination of Falaknuma Express here, following the lockdown in West Bengal. Railways said that timely and widespread publicity was given through media about short termination of the train along with bulk SMS generated by CRIS. Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Meets Family of Dr Javed Ali Who Died of COVID-19, Grants Rs 1 Crore Compensation: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

"In spite of that, some passengers came to Bhubaneswar hoping to get the bus. But they couldn't get a bus here so they started blaming Railways.

However, we made all the arrangements of food and waiting in Railways premises and sent these people to West Bengal by another regular special train today morning at 6 AM," said East Coast Railway officials. Passengers heading towards West Bengal by train were stranded in Bhubaneswar after the Falaknuma Express terminated here on Wednesday. Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

The West Bengal Government on Tuesday had announced the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)