Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), December 15 (ANI): The Railways has incurred a loss of about Rs 2,000-2,400 crores due to the ongoing farmers' protest, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"We have incurred losses of roughly around Rs 2,000-2,400 crores due to the farmer's protest. This includes freight and passenger trains," Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of Northern Railway, told ANI.

The protest by farmers against Centre's three farm laws continued for the 20th day at Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

