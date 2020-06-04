India News | Railways Official, 2 Family Members Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A Railways official and his wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, sources said.

The official had last attended office on June 1, they added.

Also Read | Kerala Woman, Who Worked With Puthukalam Service Co-Operative Bank, Sets Herself on Fire Inside the Co-Operative Bank in Kollam.

The total number of cases in the country has now reached 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,815 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)