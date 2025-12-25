New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): In order to strengthen the rail infrastructure and smooth rail operations, the Indian Railways on Thursday sanctioned Rs 850 crore for the track renewal works in Rajasthan.

Indian Railways has sanctioned track renewal works on two strategic rail sections in Rajasthan, which are vital for passenger services, tourism and regional connectivity.

The release stated that the first section is Rai Ka Bagh-Phalodi-Jaisalmer, with a total length of 291.126 km, and the second section is Lalgarh-Kolayat-Phalodi, about 73.742 km long.

The renewal works will use modern 60 kg rails and 60 kg PSC sleepers in order to improve track strength and durability.

Spending on these two vital sections of routes, the operational efficiency of Indian Railways will improve, as highlighted in the press release.

These works reflect the Indian Railways' continued commitment to improving rail safety, infrastructure quality and travel comfort.

Earlier this week, Indian Railways rolled out an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to safeguard wildlife, especially elephants, lions and tigers, on railway tracks.

The cutting-edge technology uses Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) to detect animal presence, alerting loco pilots and control rooms 0.5 kms in advance - a potential lifesaver.

The AI-enabled system generates real-time alerts for loco pilots, station masters, and control rooms, enabling swift preventive action. Initially implemented in 141 RKms on Northeast Frontier Railway, the system has been successfully functioning and based on its performance, further tenders have been awarded for 981 RKms for implementation across Indian Railways. With this, the total coverage will extend to 1,122 RKms.

This initiative underscores Indian Railways' commitment to wildlife protection and safe train operations. By harnessing AI and DAS, railways are taking proactive steps to prevent animal casualties, aligning with broader conservation goals. (ANI)

