Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): In preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, North Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kant Tripathi announced that the Indian Railways is eliminating 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj to ensure smoother movement of traffic.

In a major infrastructure overhaul, 21 level-crossing gates are being eliminated at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crores. "21 LC (level-crossing) gates are being prepared at an expense of around Rs 450 Crores. 15 of these gates are ready and the remaining will also be ready this December," Tripathi said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Bharuch, Efforts Underway to Nab Accused.

In a statement to ANI, Tripathi said," During Maha Kumbh, a large number of devotees arrive in Prayagraj...Since there is heavy train movement and public transport on roads, our level-crossing gates impact both their movements."

The plan aims to reduce traffic congestion caused by level-crossing gates, especially with the significant increase in the crowd during the Kumbh. The elimination of these gates is expected to significantly improve the flow of both road and train traffic.

Also Read | ‘Forgive Me My Love’: Woman Dies by Suicide, Leaving 2 Video Messages for Boyfriend in Gujarat’s Palanpur, Police Begin Probe.

"Since there crowd will swell during Kumbh, Railways had planned that all the level-crossing gates in Prayagraj would be eliminated...So that there is smooth movement of traffic, both through roads as well train," Tripathi added.

This project is part of the Railways' efforts to streamline infrastructure ahead of the massive gathering expected during the Maha Kumbh, a religious event that draws millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj. The elimination of these gates will not only ease traffic congestion but also ensure greater safety and efficiency in handling the large crowds expected in the city.

On Saturday, the UP Government deployed 350 shuttle buses to ensure smooth travel for visitors and devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

According to the release, a dedicated team of 22 officers will oversee the system's efficiency and ensure seamless operations during the event, which begins on January 13. Service Manager Moradabad, Anurag Yadav, has been appointed in charge of this initiative.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said that to handle emergencies effectively, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed on seven routes leading to Prayagraj.

Additionally, the Transport Corporation's toll-free number (1800 1802 877) and WhatsApp helpline (9415049606) will be operational 24/7 to assist devotees throughout the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)