Bharuch, December 17: A minor girl was allegedly raped in Gujarat's Bharuch, the police said in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim belonged to a labourer's family. She is currently being treated at the Bharuch Civil Hospital. The case has been registered at Jhagadia taluka in Bharuch. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, Ankleshwar Kushal Ojha said that the police have started an investigation to nab the accused. Gujarat Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Dead on Campus of Nursing College in Mehsana After Students Spot Stray Dogs Dragging Bundle, Police Launches Probe.

"A girl from a labourer's family has been raped. Police have started an investigation. The girl is being treated at Bharuch Civil Hospital. A police investigation is on to nab the accused," he told reporters. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited in the case.

