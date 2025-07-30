New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): After a year of steady improvement, the first half of 2025 has shown a slight reversal in train punctuality trends. According to a recently published performance report by RailYatri, an India rail travel platform, average delays faced by passengers across the country rose from 35.75 minutes in 2024 to 36.63 minutes, a modest 2.45 per cent increase.

The median delay also edged up from 18.16 to 18.58 minutes. However, train performance across India is still better than in 2023, when average delays stood at 37.91 minutes. Report suggests that this minor dip reflects exceptional circumstances, including record passenger volumes during the Kumbh Mela, which placed added stress on several high-density routes.

At the state level, Rajasthan emerged as a clear bright spot. The desert state achieved a remarkable 23.61 per cent improvement in train punctuality. Average delays dropped from 38.93 minutes in 2024 to just 29.74 minutes in the first half of 2025. The median delay also fell to 13 minutes from 15.15 minutes, reflecting systemic gains.

In contrast, Chhattisgarh, one of 2024's top performers, witnessed a sharp reversal. Average delays jumped by 24.56 per cent from 60.21 minutes to 74.99 minutes, highlighting the need for focused intervention.

Among train categories, Rajdhani Express services recorded an encouraging 17.06 per cent improvement in punctuality, with delays falling to 29.06 minutes, a sign of continued efficiency on premium long-distance routes.

On the other hand, Humsafar Express trains saw a concerning 26.51 per cent rise in delays. The average delay shot up from 58.18 minutes in 2024 to 73.61 minutes this year. With a growing passenger base, this category is likely to come under closer scrutiny from Indian Railways in the months ahead.

The report also highlighted delay hot spots along some of the busiest eastern rail corridors, like Howrah-Kharagpur, Ranchi-Dhanbad, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

Passengers on these routes are advised to allow additional buffer time. These corridors are expected to be part of upcoming infrastructure and operations improvement initiatives.

It is notable that RailYatri is India's leading train information and booking app, offering comprehensive services including real-time train status, PNR status, seat availability, and more.

