New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.

Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Saturday morning as well. Several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, experienced strong winds and light showers on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

"Severe Weather Observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024," IMD posted on X.

The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.

The minimum temperature departure was recorded above normal at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Saturday, as per IMD.

Further, the Met Department said that no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over northwest India during the next three days and will fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Also, IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The IMD issued warnings of hailstorm activity at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on March 2. (ANI)

