Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today.

Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

They also predicted moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of the occasional intense spells, over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital.

Parts of Delhi also witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement. (ANI)

