New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi recorded light rainfall on Thursday and more precipitation is likely in the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The capital has already recorded 243.5 mm rainfall this month so far, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 58.3 mm rainfall on the first nine days of the month.

Delhi recorded 117.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on September 2, the highest on a day in the month in 19 years.

