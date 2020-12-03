Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Rain and snowfall are likely to occur in mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh starting December 4, the Meteorological Centre here said on Thursday.

The weather in plains and low hills, however, will remain dry till December 9, it said.

Rain and snowfall are likely to occur at isolated places in high hills on Friday and from December 7 to 9, and in mid-hills from December 7 to 9, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Weather in the state remained dry on Thursday and will remain so in plains and low hills till December 9, he said.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 1.8 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius and 9.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.

Shimla recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

