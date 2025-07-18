Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): Following continuous heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several parts of Ajmer city today, rainwater entered the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

A local visitor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital said, "It has been raining since 5 AM today. Rainwater has entered many parts of the hospital."

Earlier, Ajmer Municipal Corporation Health Officer Prithviraj Singh urged the public to remain at home and avoid areas with waterlogging.

Prithviraj Singh said, "Today's red alert has been announced by the weather department. All the common people are asked to remain in their homes. Where there is excessive water, the general public is aware of all the affected areas; therefore, they should avoid going out there and pay special attention to those places."

He also stated that, in accordance with the Municipal Commissioner's directions, various teams, including engineers, sanitation workers, and healthcare workers, are visiting all areas where waterlogging occurs regularly.

"Our teams are stationed at all the places where water is filled on a regular basis, Brahampuri, Sunheri Colony, Aam Ka Talab, and New Govind Nagar. Wherever there is a complaint of water stagnation or a broken valve, our team is present and efforts are being made to resolve the issue. Also, wherever there is a requirement for soil cuttings, or a valve is broken, soil cuttings are immediately sent from the control room," Singh added.

He also appealed to the general public, residents of Ajmer Corporation, and the City Corporation to avoid the area with waterlogging problems and refrain from travelling.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of "extremely heavy rain" red alerts for east and west Rajasthan today.

According to the IMD, Heavy rainfall of 79 mm is expected today at Ajmer with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees and a minimum of 22.5 degrees.

Meanwhile, the IMD said, the depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southwest Uttar Pradesh moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of July 18 over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southwest Uttar Pradesh, near latitude 26.3°N and longitude 79.0°E, 20 km southof Etawah, 80 km east of Gwalior, 120 km east-southeast of Dholpur and 140 km southeast of Agra.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across northwest Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

